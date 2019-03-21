Kết quả kiểm tra cho thấy có đến 2/3 trong số 250 ứng dụng chống virus hoạt động không chính xác, đa phần các ứng dụng trong danh sách này được viết bởi các nhà phát triển nghiệp dư hoặc những công ty không chuyên về bảo mật.

Cách kiểm tra điện thoại có bị dính phần mềm độc hại? (PLO)- Theo các nhà nghiên cứu thuộc hãng bảo mật G Data, mỗi ngày có hơn 8.400 phần mềm độc hại (malware) mới xuất hiện trên Android.

Dưới đây là danh sách 138 ứng dụng chống virus có tỉ lệ phát hiện thấp hoặc cảnh báo sai trên Google Play: 1Machine System Sdn Bhd, actionappsgamesstudio, Amantechnoapps, AMIGOS KEY, Amnpardaz Soft, AndroHelm Security, ANTI VIRUS Security, Antivirus Mobile Lab, antivirus security, appflozen, appsshow, Appzila, Arcane Security Solutions, AS team security phone Lab, asuizksidev, Ayogames, AZ Super Tools, azemoji studio, Baboon Antivirus, bESapp, Best Battery Apps, Best HD Wallpapers APPS, Best Tools Pro, BestOne, Bit Inception, BKAV, Bom Bom, Booster studio Laboratory Inc., brouno, Bulletproof AV, Caltonfuny Antivirus Phone, Cheetah Mobile, CHOMAR, Chromia, Cloud 7 Services, Core Antivirus Lab, CPCORP TEAM: Photo blur & photo blender, CreativeStudioApps, CY Security, Defenx, DefineSoft, DreamBig Studios, DU Master, electro dev, Erus IT Private Limited, Falcon Security Lab, Fast n Clean, fluer-apps.com, Formation App, Free Apps Drive, FrouZa, Galaxy TEAM, GameXpZeroo, GlobalsApps, gndnSoftware, GOMO Apps, GoNext App Developers, Gridinsoft, LLC, handy tools apps, Hello Security, Immune Smart, INCA Internet, infiniteWays007, Islamic Basic Education, Itus Mobile Security, JESKO, jixic, Kolony Cleaner, Koodous Mobile, lempea, LINE, LIONMOBI, Live multi Player Game, Main Source 365 Tech, Mama Studio, MAN Studio, Marsolis Tech, Max Antivirus Lab, Max Mobi Secure, MaxVV, Mob Utilities, Mobile Tools Plus, Mobtari, Mond Corey, M-Secure, MSolutions, MSYSOFT APPS, My Android Antivirus, NCN-NetConsulting, Nepelion Camp, Nisi Jsc, Niulaty, NP Mobile Security, NPC Studios, Omha, Oxic Studio, Pix2Pic Studio, playyourapp, Pro Tool Apps, prote apps, Protector & Security for Mobile, Puce, Radial Apps 2018, RedBeard, Secure Cloud, SecureBrain2, Security and Antivirus for Android solutions, Security Apps Team, Security Defend, SECURITY LAB, Security Systems Lab, SecurityApplock, Sept Max, ShieldApps, SjaellSoft, SkyMobileTeam, Smart Battery Solution & Creative Screen Lock, smarteazyapps, Software Center, Soft War, stmdefender, Systweak Software, TAIGA SYSTEM, Tokyo Tokyo, Tools dev, tools for android, Utilitarian Tools, Vainfotech, VHSTUDIO, Vikrant Waghmode, Virinchi Software, Virtues Media & Application, VSAR, Wingle Apps, Xtechnoz Apps, XZ Game, Z Team Pro.

Chỉ có khoảng 80 ứng dụng vượt qua được các tiêu chuẩn đánh giá cơ bản (phát hiện hơn 30% phần mềm độc hại và không có kết quả sai), trong đó có 23 ứng dụng phát hiện được toàn bộ phần mềm độc hại, đơn cử như AVG, McAfee, F-Secure, Symantec, Kaspersky, ESET,…

Trong quá trình thử nghiệm của AV-Comparatives, có khoảng 32 ứng dụng chống virus đã bị xóa khỏi Google Play, bao gồm: antisecurity.inc, AppLocker Cleaner Booster, AppsNewLook, AVC Security, Bastiv, Big Fun Free Apps, Birina Industries, Cooler Technologies, Document Viewer 2019, Erus IT, GearMedia, Himlamo, koala security studio, LA Antivirus Lab, Mobile Antivirus Lab, Mobile Tools, NCK Corp, Ocean Developers, PICOO Design, Protection & Security for Mobile Lab, Rivalab, Secure Performance Dev, Smart bapp, Taobao, Top Maxi Group, TrustPort, Vasa Pvt, Vasonomics, Vitekco, wallpaperdus, Weather Radar Forecast, and zeeworkers.

Bạn đọc quan tâm có thể tham khảo thêm danh sách đầy đủ các ứng dụng chống virus hoạt động không hiệu quả tại địa chỉ http://bit.ly/250-apps-avc.

TIỂU MINH

