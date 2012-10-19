Ảnh minh họa. (Nguồn: digitalsmind.com)
Kết quả trên được đưa ra sau khi Dennis Technology Labs tiến hành ba thử nghiệm cơ bản đối với các phần mềm diệt virus trên các máy tính khác nhau đó là máy tính cho doanh nghiệp lớn, máy tính cho doanh nghiệp nhỏ và máy tính sử dụng trong gia đình.
Các "ứng viên" tham gia trong thử nghiệm cho máy tính doanh nghiệp lớn gồm có "Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Windows," "McAfee VirusScan, HIPS and SiteAdvisor," "Microsoft System Center Endpoint Protection," "Symantec Endpoint Protection," "Trend Micro OfficeScan" và "Intrusion Defense Firewall." Kết quả, phần mềm đạt được điểm cao nhất là "Symantec Endpoint Protection" còn Kaspersky về vị trí thứ hai.
Đối với các máy tính cho doanh nghiệp nhỏ, thử nghiệm được tiến hành với các cái tên như "Kaspersky Small Office Security," "McAfee Security-as-a-Service," "Sophos Anti-Virus Business, "Symantec.Cloud," "Trend Micro Worry-Free Business Security Services" và Kaspersky Small Office Security là cái tên được đánh giá cao nhất.
Thử nghiệm cuối cùng đối với các máy tính sử dụng trong gia đình, Kaspersky Internet Security 2012 và Symantec Norton Internet Security 2012 đã chiến thắng các phần mềm khác như "AVG Internet Security 2012," "BitDefender Internet Security 2013," "ESET Smart Security 5," "Kaspersky Internet Security 2012," "McAfee Internet Security 2012, "Microsoft Security Essentials, "Norton Internet Security 2012" và "Trend Micro Internet Security 2012."./.
Theo Đại Hải (Vietnam+)