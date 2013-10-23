Tất nhiên, ngoài ra cũng còn một số những thay đổi khác. Sau đây là cái nhìn tổng quan về những thay đổi của 2 sản phẩm mới nhất này của Apple.
Bảng so sánh iPad 4 (ra mắt năm 2012) và iPad Air:
|
iPad 4 (năm 2012)
|
iPad Air
|
Màn hình
|
9.7-inch Retina display
|
9.7-inch Retina display
|
Độ phân giải
|
2,048 x 1,536
|
2,048 x 1,536
|
Mật độ điểm ảnh
|
264 ppi
|
264 ppi
|
CPU
|
1 GHz dual-core Apple A6X
|
64-bit Apple A7 with M7 motion coprocessor
|
RAM
|
1GB
|
Chưa xác định
|
Bộ nhớ trong
|
16GB/32GB/64GB/128GB
|
16GB/32GB/64GB/128GB
|
Camera trước
|
1.2-megapixel
|
1.2-megapixel
|
Camera sau
|
5-megapixel iSight camera
|
5-megapixel iSight camera
|
Mạng hỗ trợ
|
GSM or CDMA, HSPA+ / LTE
|
GSM or CDMA, HSPA+ / LTE
|
WiFi
|
Dual-Band 802.11 a/b/g/n
|
Dual-Band 802.11 a/b/g/n
|
Bluetooth
|
4.0
|
4.0
|
Kích thước
|
241.2 x 185.7 x 9.4 mm
|
240 x 169.5 x 7.5mm
|
Trọng lượng (WiFi)
|
652 grams (1.44 pounds)
|
469 grams (1 pound)
|
Trọng lượng (Cellular)
|
662 grams (1.46 pounds)
|
478 grams (1.05 pounds)
|
Pin
|
42.5-watt-hour lithium polymer
|
32.4-watt-hour lithium polymer
|
Cổng
|
Lightning, 3.5mm headphone
|
Lightning, 3.5mm headphone
|
Giá bản 16GB
|
$499 WiFi-only, $629 Cellular
|
$499 WiFi-only, $629 Cellular
Bảng so sánh iPad mini (ra mắt năm 2012) và iPad mini Retina:
|
iPad mini
|
iPad mini Retina
|
Màn hình
|
7.9-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD
|
7.9-inch Retina display
|
Độ phân giải
|
1,024 x 768
|
2,048 x 1,536
|
Mật độ điểm ảnh
|
163 ppi
|
326 ppi
|
CPU
|
1 GHz dual-core Apple A5
|
64-bit Apple A7 with M7 motion coprocessor
|
RAM
|
512MB
|
Chưa xác định
|
Bộ nhớ trong
|
16GB/32GB/64GB
|
16GB/32GB/64GB/128GB
|
Camera trước
|
1.2-megapixel
|
1.2-megapixel
|
Camera sau
|
5-megapixel iSight camera
|
5-megapixel iSight camera
|
Mạng hỗ trợ
|
GSM or CDMA, HSPA+ / LTE
|
GSM or CDMA, HSPA+ / LTE
|
WiFi
|
Dual-Band 802.11 a/b/g/n
|
Dual-Band 802.11 a/b/g/n
|
Bluetooth
|
4.0
|
4.0
|
Kích thước
|
200 x 134.7 x 7.2mm
|
200 x 134.7 x 7.5mm
|
Trọng lượng (WiFi)
|
308 grams (0.68 pounds)
|
331 grams (0.73 pounds)
|
Trọng lượng (Cellular)
|
312 grams (0.69 pounds)
|
341 grams (0.75 pounds)
|
Pin
|
16.3-watt-hour lithium polymer
|
23.8-watt-hour lithium polymer
|
Cổng
|
Lightning, 3.5mm headphone
|
Lightning, 3.5mm headphone
|
Giá bản 16GB
|
$299 WiFi-only, $429 Cellular
|
$399 WiFi-only, $529 Cellular
Theo Hải Phong (VNN / Engadget)