1. Drawing with Light

Tác phẩm được thực hiện bởi Darren Pearson với Apple Watch và iPhone 6S Plus.

2. Painting fluid landscapes

Lu Jin đã tạo ra bức tranh này bằng iPhone 6S và Mac.

3. Illustrating nature through its details

Một tác phẩm của Tiffany Bozic với iPad Pro và Apple Pencil.

4. Capturing the texture of the moment

Một tác phẩm của William Hundley với iPhone 6S Plus.

5. Seeking colour in the streets

Brian Lotti đã tạo ra bức ảnh đầy ma mị này với iPad Air 2.

6. Visualizing the power of gravity

Greg Barth đã tạo bức ảnh này bằng iPhone 6S và MacBook Pro.

7. Chasing wild vistas

Tác phẩm được Emma Phillips tạo ra bởi iPhone 6S.

8. Composing a sense of wonder

Jake Sargeant đã tạo ra một bức ảnh tuyệt vời bằng iPhone 6S.

9. Cultivating a different kind of rose

Kahori Maki đã tạo ra bức ảnh này bằng cả ba thiết bị đó là iPad Pro, iPhone 6S và Apple Pencil.

10. Shooting from a different perspective

Bernhard Lang đã tạo ra một bức ảnh rất tuyệt vời bằng iPhone 6S Plus.

11. Painting with dots

Một bức tranh đầy nghệ thuật bằng những dấu chấm của Lieu Nguyen trên iPad Air 2.

TIỂU MINH

