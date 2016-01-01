1. Drawing with Light
Tác phẩm được thực hiện bởi Darren Pearson với Apple Watch và iPhone 6S Plus.
2. Painting fluid landscapes
Lu Jin đã tạo ra bức tranh này bằng iPhone 6S và Mac.
3. Illustrating nature through its details
Một tác phẩm của Tiffany Bozic với iPad Pro và Apple Pencil.
4. Capturing the texture of the moment
Một tác phẩm của William Hundley với iPhone 6S Plus.
5. Seeking colour in the streets
Brian Lotti đã tạo ra bức ảnh đầy ma mị này với iPad Air 2.
6. Visualizing the power of gravity
Greg Barth đã tạo bức ảnh này bằng iPhone 6S và MacBook Pro.
7. Chasing wild vistas
Tác phẩm được Emma Phillips tạo ra bởi iPhone 6S.
8. Composing a sense of wonder
Jake Sargeant đã tạo ra một bức ảnh tuyệt vời bằng iPhone 6S.
9. Cultivating a different kind of rose
Kahori Maki đã tạo ra bức ảnh này bằng cả ba thiết bị đó là iPad Pro, iPhone 6S và Apple Pencil.
10. Shooting from a different perspective
Bernhard Lang đã tạo ra một bức ảnh rất tuyệt vời bằng iPhone 6S Plus.
11. Painting with dots
Một bức tranh đầy nghệ thuật bằng những dấu chấm của Lieu Nguyen trên iPad Air 2.
TIỂU MINH