Nội dung thư là lịch trình cho cuộc họp tối mật giữa những người nằm trong Top 100, dự kiến tổ chức vào đầu năm 2011.

Những kế hoạch của Steve Jobs được tiết lộ tại phiên toà giữa Apple và Samsung.

Theo mô tả của cây bút nổi tiếng Adam Lashinsky của tạp chí Fortune (Mỹ), "có một nhóm người được Steve Jobs lựa chọn, gọi là Top 100. Hàng năm, Jobs tập hợp họ để tham gia cuộc gặp kéo dài 3 ngày ở một địa điểm không được tiết lộ và đặc biệt an toàn.

Mọi thứ về các cuộc gặp đó luôn là điều bí mật. Những người được mời tham dự (có thể thay đổi theo năm) không được phép ghi cuộc gặp vào trong lịch công tác. Nói về việc được chọn vào danh sách là điều cấm kỵ và người tham gia không tự lái xe tới địa điểm. Thay vào đó, họ đi xe bus xuất phát từ trụ sở của Apple tới nơi thoả mãn được 2 yêu cầu của Steve Jobs: đồ ăn ngon và không có sân golf. Apple cũng thiết kế phòng họp với khả năng quét sạch các thiết bị nghe lén của đối thủ.

Tại đây, Jobs chia sẻ về kế hoạch sắp tới của hãng, về những tham vọng của ông với các nhân vật có khả năng và tầm nhìn. "Cuộc họp Top 100 là trải nghiệm đáng sợ với khoảng chục người, nhưng với 90 người còn lại, đó là những ngày đáng nhớ nhất trong đời họ", một Phó chủ tịch chia sẻ. "Tôi nằm trong Top 100 khi Jobs chia sẻ với chúng tôi về iPod", Mike Janes, làm việc tại Apple từ năm 1998 đến 2003, cho biết.

Jobs cũng từng đề cập đến danh sách này trong một cuộc phỏng vấn với Fortune vài năm trước: "Tôi trực tiếp làm việc với khoảng 100 người. Danh sách đó không nhất thiết phải bao gồm toàn bộ các Phó chủ tịch. Một số chỉ là những cá nhân có đóng góp quan trọng. Luôn luôn có những ý tưởng hay và một phần công việc của tôi là thu thập những ý tưởng đó trong nhóm 100". Một cựu giám đốc của Apple cho biết Jobs rất coi trọng nhóm này: "Nếu Jobs định thành lập lại công ty, đó sẽ là 100 người mà ông mời đi theo".

Giờ đây, e-mail được đánh giá là "mang tính lịch sử" của Steve Jobs cùng với câu chuyện về Top 10 được các luật sư của Samsung tiết lộ trong phiên toà giữa họ và Apple.

Trong e-mail rất dài đó, Jobs đề cập đến "cuộc thánh chiến" (holy war) chống tại Google. Ông cho rằng Apple đang mắc kẹt trong sự sáng tạo và Google, Microsoft đang đi trước về một số công nghệ như hệ thống nhắc báo (notification), kết nối thiết bị với PC (tethering)... trong khi Apple vượt trội về tương tác giọng nói (Siri). Bằng việc cung cấp nền tảng mở Android, Google đã xây dựng được một hệ sinh thái thiết bị - nội dung lớn. Jobs lo lắng rằng Apple cần đuổi kịp Android vì họ đang tụt lại phía sau.

Steve Jobs gợi ý một cuộc chiến chống lại Google trong cuộc họp với Top 100 đầu năm 2011 và đến tháng 4/2011, Apple nộp hồ sơ kiện Samsung ra toà.

Luật sư John Quinn của Samsung cho hay e-mail của Jobs chứng minh rằng: mục tiêu thực sự của Apple chính là Google. Apple muốn tiêu diệt Google và bước đầu, họ chọn hãng sản xuất thiết bị Android lớn nhất là Samsung để tấn công về mặt pháp lý. Bốn trong số năm bằng sáng chế mà Apple cáo buộc Samsung vi phạm thực chất là các tính năng của Android chứ không phải do hãng Hàn Quốc phát triển.

"Đừng đi chệch vấn đề. Vụ kiện này không liên quan đến Google", luật sư Harold McElhinny của Apple, chỉ nói ngắn gọn.

Cũng trong e-mail đó, Apple nhắc đến Apple TV 2 với câu hỏi: "Chúng ta sẽ đi hướng nào trong thời gian tới? Ứng dụng, trình duyệt hay một cây đũa thần?". Phil Schiller của Apple giải thích đó là gợi ý của Jobs và không có nghĩa tất cả sẽ phải chuyển thành kế hoạch sản phẩm của Apple. "Apple TV 2" đơn giản là một trong những thứ mà Apple đem ra bàn luận, cân nhắc.

E-mail của Steve Jobs năm 2010 (tiếng Anh)

From: Steve Jobs @apple.com>

Date: October 24, 2010 6:12:41 PM PDT

To: ET @group.apple.com>

Subject: Top 100 - A

Here's my current cut.

Steve

1. 2011 Strategy - SJ

- who are we?

- headcount, average age, ...

- VP count, senior promotions in last year

- percent new membership at this meeting

- what do we do?

- pie chart of units/product line and revenues/product line

- same charts with tablets + phones merged together

- Post PC era

- Apple is the first company to get here

- Post PC products now 66% of our revenues

- iPad outsold Mac within 6 months

- Post PC era = more mobile (smaller, thinner, lighter) + communications + apps + cloud

services

- 2011: Holy War with Google

- all the ways we will compete with them

- primary reason for this Top 100 meeting - you will hear about what we're doing in each

presentation

- 2011: Year of the Cloud

- we invented Digital Hub concept

- PC as hub for all your digital assets - contacts, calendars, bookmarks, photos, music, videos

- digital hub (center of our universe) is moving from PC to cloud

- PC now just another client alongside iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, ...

- Apple is in danger of hanging on to old paradigm too long (innovator's dilemma)

- Google and Microsoft are further along on the technology, but haven't quite figured it out yet

- tie all of our products together, so we further lock customers into our ecosystem

- 2015: new campus

2. State of the Company - Peter & Tim

- FY2010 recap

- FY2011 plan

- where is our business - geo analysis (NA, Euro, Japan, Asia, possibly break out china)

(present on map)

- key milestones, trends & future goals

- comparisons with Google, Samsung, HTC, Motorola & RIM

3. iPhone - Joz & Bob

- 2011 Strategy:

- "plus" iPhone 4 with better antenna, processor, camera & software to stay ahead of

competitors until mid 2012

- have LTE version in mid-2012

- create low cost iPhone model based on iPod touch to replace 3GS

- Business & competitive update

- show Droid and RIM ads

- Verizon iPhone

- schedule, marketing, ...

- iPhone 5 hardware

- H4 performance

- new antenna design, etc

- new camera

- schedule

- cost goal

- show model (and/or renderings) - Jony

4. iPad - Bob, Jony, Dan Riccio, Michael Tchao ,Randy Ubillos, Xander Soren, Roger Rosner

- 2011 Strategy: ship iPad 2 with amazing hardware and software before our competitors even

catch up with our current model

- Business & competitive update - Michael

- Apps, corporate adoption, ...

- show Samsung, HP(?) anf iPad ads

- 2011 Product Roadmap - Bob, Dan & Jony

- iPad 2

- new ID, H4, UMTS + Verizon in one model, cameras, ...

- EVT units & cases

- HDMI dongle (use for projection of demos below?)

- iPad 3

- display, H4T

- DEMOS:

- PhotoBooth (Michael?)

- iMovie (Randy)

- GarageBand (Xander)

- text book authoring system (Roger)

- working display for iPad 3 (during break)

----------

5. iOS - Scott, Joz

- Strategy: catch up to Android where we are behind (notifications, tethering, speech, ...) and

leapfrog them (Siri, ...)

- Timeline of iOS releases from first until Telluride, including Verizon

- Jasper tent poles

- Durango tent poles (without MobileMe)

- Telluride tent poles (with "catch up" and "leapfrog" notations on each one)

- DEMOS:

- Jasper: AirPlay to AppleTV - video from iPad, photos from iPhone, ??

- Durango: ?? (without MobileMe features)

- Telluride: Siri, ?

6. MobileMe - Cue, SJ, Roger Rosner

- Strategy: catch up to Google cloud services and leapfrog them (Photo Stream, cloud storage)

- Android

- deeply integrates Google cloud services

- way ahead of Apple in cloud services for contacts, calendars, mail

- 2011

- Apple's year of the cloud

- tie all of our products together

- make Apple ecosystem even more sticky

- Free MobileMe for iPhone 4, iPad and new iPod touch

- Jasper

- Sign up with Apple ID, Find My iPhone

- Durango

- Find My Friends, Calendar, Contacts, Bookmarks, Photo Stream

- April

- iWork cloud storage

- Telluride

- cloud storage for third party apps

- iOS backup

- new iDisk for Mac

- Growth

- projected growth, cost/user

- plan to scale to 100 million users

- transition plan for paid members

- what about email?

- DEMOS:

- Find My Friends

- Calendar

- Photo Stream

- iWork cloud storage (Roger Rosner)

7. Mac - David Moody, Bob, Craig Federigi, Randy Ubilos & ?

- Hardware roadmap

- Lion plan

- Mac App Store

- Final Cut Pro DEMO (Randy & ?)

8. Apple TV 2 - David Moody, Jeff Robbin

- Strategy: stay in the living room game and make a great "must have" accessory for iOS

devices

- sales so far, projections for this holiday season

- add content:

- NBC, CBS, Viacom, HBO, ...

- TV subscription?

- where do we go from here?

- apps, browser, magic wand?

----------

9. Stores Update - Eddy, Patrice

- Music

- Strategy: Leap even further ahead of Google in music

- Beatles

- iTunes in the cloud

- App Store

- Strategy: Leap even further ahead of Google in discovering great new iOS apps

10. iAds Update - Andy Miller

11. Retail Update - Ron Johnson

Theo Châu An (VNE)





